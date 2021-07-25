Advertisement

Olympics Day 2 highlights: Basketball, gymnastics, softball, swimming & beach volleyball

(KFYR)
By NBC Sports
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(NBC) - Watch highlights from Sunday’s Olympic events.

MEDAL COUNTS: Tokyo Olympics

Team USA falls to France in basketball preliminary contest

The United States fell to France 83-76 in their first game of the men’s basketball tournament, giving them their first Olympic loss since 2004.

Team USA shaky during women’s gymnastics qualification

The U.S. women’s gymnastics team trailed the Russian team after an uncharacteristically shaky qualification session. Nonetheless, Simone Biles and Suni Lee led the all-around standings at the conclusion of Subdivision 3.

USA’s Monica Abbott Ks 13 in extra innings win vs. Australia

Another shutout pitching performance from Monica Abbott, including 13 strikeouts, powered the United States to a perfect 4-0 record in Tokyo.

Chase Kalisz wins 1st Tokyo swim gold, Litherland silver

Chase Kalisz wins 400m IM to bring home the first gold medal for U.S. Swimming. Jay Litherland won the silver.

Ross/Klineman win opening match against Xue/Wang

April Ross and Alix Klineman’s faced tough competition in their opening beach volleyball match against China’s Xue and Wang. Ultimately the duo won in straight sets.

Copyright 2021 NBC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone tower built in the middle of a sidewalk upsets Omaha neighborhood
Omaha closing its outdoor public pools early Friday
Pawnee Lake in Lancaster County, Neb.
Nebraska issues health alerts for 5 public lakes
Council Bluffs business owner found guilty in total of eight counts of sex abuse involving minors and adults
Abandoned funeral home leaves stain in South Omaha neighborhood

Latest News

Olympics Day 1 highlights: Gymnastics, swimming & soccer
Olympics Opening Ceremonies highlights: Lighting the torch, flag-bearers, pictograms
This photo shows the United States' Jayson Tatum (10) and France's Rudy Gobert (27) during a...
US men’s basketball team loses to France 83-76, 25-game Olympic win streak ends
Anastasija Zolotic of the United States celebrates as she holds the American flag after winning...
Zolotic earns US its first gold in women’s taekwondo