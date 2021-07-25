Olympics Day 1 highlights: Gymnastics, swimming & soccer

(NBC) - Watch highlights from Saturday’s Olympic events.

Japan’s Kohei Uchimura falls off high bar in qualification

Seven-time Olympic medalist Kohei Uchimura fell of the high bar, his only event in Tokyo, during men’s gymnastics qualification. The Japanese star finished his routine and scored a 13.866, missing out on the final.

Sam Mikulak hits 15.433 parallel bars routine

Veteran Sam Mikulak nailed his parallel bars routine during the men’s qualification session at the Tokyo Olympics, earning a 15.433 and likely qualifying for the final. The three-time Olympian is seeking his first medal.

Michael Andrew wins debut Olympics heat, advances to semis

Michael Andrew took care of business in his long-awaited Olympics debut, winning his heat and advancing to the next round in the 100m breaststroke with a time of 58.62.

Emma Weyant torches legends Hosszu, Belmonte in 400 IM heat

American Emma Weyant qualified as the top seed to the women’s 400m IM final by nearly two seconds. In her heat, she blew past a combined eight Olympic medals in swimming icons Katinka Hosszu and Mireia Belmonte.

USWNT routs New Zealand 6-1 for first win of Tokyo Games

After stunningly losing 3-0 to Sweden in their first match in Japan, the U.S. Women’s National Team rebounded with a six-goal performance against New Zealand.

