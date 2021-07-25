Nebraska State Fair 2021 tickets on sale

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - Gather around everyone, tickets are now on sale for the 2021 Nebraska State Fair. The fair begins on Aug. 27 through Sept. 6.

You can buy tickets online and at the box office for music performances, freestyle bullfighting, the carnival, and more. When buying a concert ticket, the ticket also includes gate admission.

The box office hours are Monday - Friday :

July 23-Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Aug. 16- 24 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Aug. 25-Sept. 5 from 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Sept. 6 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Officials have the breakdown of ticket prices:

Adults: $10 up until Aug. 26 for advance discount gate admission. Starting on Aug. 27, gate admission will be $12

Gate admission: $6 Monday – Thursday (no advance sales)

Children: ages 6 - 12 are $3 and children ages 5 and under are free

Senior Citizens (60 years and older): The Five Points Bank Golden Club Senior Pass offers a discounted price of $5

Starting Aug. 1, Pump and Pantry gas stations will sell discounted tickets and wristbands with no fees

Five Points Bank Fun Zone Wristband: Advance discounted wristbands are $20 and include admission to the Wade Shows Carnival and unlimited rides all day for one day only. During the 11-day event, tickets will be $30 Monday – Thursday and $35 Friday – Sunday. Single tickets will be available on-site. Carnival wristband tickets do not include outside gate admission.

The Hometown Pass will be back for $10. According to the release, “Valid Monday, Aug. 30 through Thursday, Sept. 2, the Hometown Pass includes five entrance tickets and can be broken up between days or used in a single outing among five people. Hometown Passes will only be sold through Aug. 26.”

“Available at any Home Federal Bank location or StateFair.org, the Hometown Pass saves nearly 70 percent on gate admission — that is $2 per day,” said Bill Ogg, executive director. “And that’s not the only deal to be had. If purchased before August 1, Carnival tickets are only $20. We’re excited to offer guests, and particularly local families, this excellent savings to take in all of this year’s events. I encourage people to take advantage of these deals before the State Fair begins.”

Starting on Monday, Aug. 30 through Saturday, Sept. 4 there will be performances crossing genres of Country, Rock, Banda, and more.

We are excited to announce that we have added Christian acclaimed Irish American band, We Are Messengers, to this year’s lineup of musical performances,” said Ogg. “They will be performing in the Pump & Pantry Party Pit on the Pepsi Party Deck.”

