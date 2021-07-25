Clay’s weekend forecast - high temperatures continue Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our pattern of hot and dry weather continues today with temperatures returning to the 90s this afternoon.

One thing we’re hoping for today from yesterday is a little less humidity by the afternoon. It’s humid out earlier this morning, and we’re seeing a bit of fog. Some scattered storms passing by to our southwest will hoping drag that humidity with it and allow for some slightly drier air to move in. Wildfire smoke will keep the skies looking rather hazy.

The heat comes to a peak by mid-week with highs back in the upper 90s to near 100. We’re finally starting to see somewhat of a pattern breakdown by the end of the week. This may allow some small rain chances back into the forecast and temperatures to cool into the lower 90s and perhaps upper 80s by the end of the extended forecast.

