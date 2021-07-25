Mallory’s Forecast Update - Hottest weather arrives by midweek

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Showers and storms fired up in south-central Nebraska Saturday night, tracking southeastward into Kansas. Though the heaviest rain stayed out of the WOWT viewing area, a cluster of light showers held together as it pushed across far southeastern Nebraska mid to late-morning. The showers dissipated by the early afternoon, with clouds thinning thereafter.

More filtered, hazy sunshine returned for the afternoon with highs around 90° in the Metro. Temperatures weren’t quite as hot as expected due to cool morning lows and thicker morning cloud cover. The air was still muggy, but dew points did drop Sunday afternoon and evening for spots west of Omaha.

Mostly clear skies take us into tonight, with lows in the mid to upper-60s. With winds from the south only 5-10 mph, some patches of fog are possible by Monday morning.

Mostly clear skies Sunday night (WOWT)

Once again, most of us look to stay dry Monday. However, a few of our northeastern counties could get clipped by an isolated shower or storm. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies are on tap Monday with highs in the lower-90s. Smoky haze will linger once again due to the wildfires in the Pacific Northwest.

Hour by hour forecast - Monday (WOWT)

Our hottest days of the week will stretch Tuesday through Thursday. Wednesday looks like our best chance to hit 100°, though the heat index all three days will likely rise into the triple digits. Overnight lows will struggle to cool below the mid-70s.

Rain chances return by the end of the workweek and into the weekend, with temperatures “cooling” back into the upper-80s and lower-90s.

The Next 5 Days (wowt)

Keep track of the hourly and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.