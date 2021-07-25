Advertisement

House fire in Omaha under investigation

(AP)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire on Sunday morning.

Crews went to a home near North 28 Ave and Bristol Street on reports of smoke from the roof area. Omaha police also reported smoke coming from the roof at the scene.

According to the release, firefighters “reported a small fire that was contained to the basement area and searches of the house confirmed the structure was vacant.”

No injuries have been reported and the fire was under control in three minutes. Officials want to notify the public that if anyone has any information can call the ARSON hotline at 402-444-FIRE or Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

A reward may be available for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

