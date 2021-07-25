Advertisement

47 Nebraska school districts object to sex ed standards

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Nearly 50 Nebraska school boards have objected to proposed state health education standards that include lessons for young children on gender identity and gender expression.

State Sen. Joni Albrecht said 47 school boards across the state have either adopted resolutions or sent letters opposing the first draft of the standards that the Nebraska Department of Education is considering. Under the proposed standards, elementary students would learn about different kinds of family structures, including same-gender families, and gender identity.

State Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt told school districts in a letter earlier this month that there would be changes in the second draft of the standards. He said that the next draft will remove many of the explicit examples.

