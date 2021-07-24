Advertisement

Unvaccinated snow leopard at San Diego Zoo catches COVID-19

In this June 11, 2020, file photo, a sign is near the entrance to the San Diego Zoo in San Diego.
In this June 11, 2020, file photo, a sign is near the entrance to the San Diego Zoo in San Diego.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A snow leopard at the San Diego Zoo has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The zoo says caretakers noticed that Ramil, a 9-year-old male snow leopard, had a cough and runny nose on Thursday.

Two separate tests confirmed the presence of the coronavirus.

It’s unclear how the snow leopard got infected.

In January, a troop of eight gorillas at the zoo’s sister facility, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, contracted COVID-19 from a keeper who had the virus but showed no symptoms.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha closing its outdoor public pools early Friday
Council Bluffs business owner found guilty in total of eight counts of sex abuse involving minors and adults
Cell phone tower built in the middle of a sidewalk upsets Omaha neighborhood
Chad McMahon is accused of an April 2 assault at a Sarpy County bar.
Former bar owner booked into Sarpy County Jail on assault charge
Pawnee Lake in Lancaster County, Neb.
Nebraska issues health alerts for 5 public lakes

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
Wildfires blasting through West draw states to lend support
Salvation Army arrange cooling centers around Omaha metro in preparation for heatwave
People attend the Nebraska Brick Days at Mid-America Center
Lincoln Police reported 13-year-old John Williams missing on Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Lincoln Police report missing 13-year-old
First defendant of five found not guilty in Des Moines death