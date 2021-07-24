Two people displaced after house fire in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire crews responded to a Saturday morning house fire that left two people displaced.

Officials say the fire was accidental and the cause was leftover charcoal used for grilling being “smoldering overnight and unattended.” The grill was used for cooking Friday night.

No injuries have been reported after crews went to a home at 7:18 a.m. near North 56th and Manderson Street after a fire alarm went off. According to the release, the people in the home “have been alerted to the fire prior to fire crew’s arrival by the smoke alarm, neighbors knocking on the front door and had vacated.”

Firefighters started working on the flames at 7:21 a.m. and the fire was under control at 7:29 a.m. It’s reported the Red Cross will be helping out the people displaced.

