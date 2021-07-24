Advertisement

Two people displaced after house fire in Omaha

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire crews responded to a Saturday morning house fire that left two people displaced.

Officials say the fire was accidental and the cause was leftover charcoal used for grilling being “smoldering overnight and unattended.” The grill was used for cooking Friday night.

No injuries have been reported after crews went to a home at 7:18 a.m. near North 56th and Manderson Street after a fire alarm went off. According to the release, the people in the home “have been alerted to the fire prior to fire crew’s arrival by the smoke alarm, neighbors knocking on the front door and had vacated.”

Firefighters started working on the flames at 7:21 a.m. and the fire was under control at 7:29 a.m. It’s reported the Red Cross will be helping out the people displaced.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha closing its outdoor public pools early Friday
Council Bluffs business owner found guilty in total of eight counts of sex abuse involving minors and adults
Cell phone tower built in the middle of a sidewalk upsets Omaha neighborhood
Chad McMahon is accused of an April 2 assault at a Sarpy County bar.
Former bar owner booked into Sarpy County Jail on assault charge
Pawnee Lake in Lancaster County, Neb.
Nebraska issues health alerts for 5 public lakes

Latest News

Salvation Army arrange cooling centers around Omaha metro in preparation for heatwave
People attend the Nebraska Brick Days at Mid-America Center
Lincoln Police reported 13-year-old John Williams missing on Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Lincoln Police report missing 13-year-old
First defendant of five found not guilty in Des Moines death
Iowa’s State Board of Health too short of members to meet