Advertisement

Omaha police investigating two overnight crashes

By Leigh Waldman
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police responded to two similar overnight crashes within minutes of each other.

The first happened at about 1 a.m. at Ames and Commercial Ave. Our 6 News photographer saw one car smashed into a pole, the pole then fell on top of the car.

According to Douglas County dispatch, two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Just 15 minutes later, a similar crash happened at 50th & Pratt St.

A car crashed into a pole at 50th & Pratt St.
A car crashed into a pole at 50th & Pratt St.(John Gutowski)

The driver hit a pole and landed in a person’s front yard. Douglas County dispatch says one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Both crashes are still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha closing its outdoor public pools early Friday
Council Bluffs business owner found guilty in total of eight counts of sex abuse involving minors and adults
Cell phone tower built in the middle of a sidewalk upsets Omaha neighborhood
Chad McMahon is accused of an April 2 assault at a Sarpy County bar.
Former bar owner booked into Sarpy County Jail on assault charge
Pawnee Lake in Lancaster County, Neb.
Nebraska issues health alerts for 5 public lakes

Latest News

Salvation Army arrange cooling centers around Omaha metro in preparation for heatwave
People attend the Nebraska Brick Days at Mid-America Center
Lincoln Police reported 13-year-old John Williams missing on Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Lincoln Police report missing 13-year-old
First defendant of five found not guilty in Des Moines death
Iowa’s State Board of Health too short of members to meet