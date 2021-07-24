Omaha police investigating two overnight crashes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police responded to two similar overnight crashes within minutes of each other.

The first happened at about 1 a.m. at Ames and Commercial Ave. Our 6 News photographer saw one car smashed into a pole, the pole then fell on top of the car.

According to Douglas County dispatch, two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Just 15 minutes later, a similar crash happened at 50th & Pratt St.

A car crashed into a pole at 50th & Pratt St. (John Gutowski)

The driver hit a pole and landed in a person’s front yard. Douglas County dispatch says one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Both crashes are still under investigation.

