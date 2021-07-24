Omaha man sentenced in federal court for distributing meth

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 25-year-old man arrested after a Nebraska State Patrol traffic stop in April 2018 was sentenced in federal court Friday for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. sentenced Ramiro Aguirre Miyamoto of Omaha to 42 months in prison with a required four years of supervised release thereafter, according to a release from Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp.

The federal court system does not offer parole.

According to the release, the NSP pulled over Miyamoto after observing him following another vehicle too closely near mile marker 385 on eastbound Interstate 80, east of the Seward exit.

“During the stop, the trooper observed several indicators that led him to believe Miyamoto was involved in criminal activity,” the release states. A drug-detecting canine alerted the trooper, and a search of the vehicle turned up about 21 pounds of methamphetamine.

