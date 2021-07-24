Nebraska man who set fire in Missouri jail sentenced

MARYVILLE, Mo. (AP) - A 29-year-old Nebraska man who set a fire in a northwest Missouri county jail has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison.

Ethen Mark Bentley, of Stella, Nebraska, was sentenced on July 16 for the fire at the Nodaway County Jail, and for the charges for which he was originally jailed. The fire on Jan. 14 forced the jail to evacuate about 20 inmates, who were relocated to other jails for about a month.

No one was injured. Bentley pleaded guilty to first-degree arson, as well as two counts of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault, and resisting arrest.

