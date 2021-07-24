Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Staying hot and hazy but not as humid Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday was a hot and very humid day, as dew points in the 70s pushed heat indices into the triple digits all across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Though Sunday will be hot and hazy, humidity should be much more tolerable.

Saturday started off on a warm note, as temperatures were not able to cool off much overnight. Morning lows were in the 70s throughout eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Clouds increased from the north Saturday morning, with more hazy sunshine returning for the afternoon and evening. Smoke continues to move in from the north as well and will likely stick around Sunday into Monday.

Though most of us should stay dry and hot, an isolated shower or storm is possible down by the Kansas border Saturday evening. Partly cloudy and hazy skies take us into the overnight hours.

Hour by hour forecast - Sunday (WOWT)

Sunday will start near 70° in the Metro with highs topping out yet again in the low to mid-90s. Partly sunny skies are on tap, with more high clouds around. Increased smoky hazy will also play a factor in the forecast, as has been the case over the past week. Thankfully, heat indices shouldn’t be much higher than the actual air temperature, as dew points will be quite a bit lower compared to Saturday.

Heat index should be close to the air temperature Sunday (WOWT)

Mid-90s return Monday, before highs soar into the upper-90s and triple-digits Tuesday through Thursday. The steamy pattern looks to finally break by the end of the workweek and into next weekend, with increased rain chances and high temperatures in the upper-80s/lower-90s.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Keep track of the hourly and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.