Lincoln Police report missing 13-year-old
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Lincoln Police has reported a 13-year-old missing on Saturday.
Officers say John Williams was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, green shorts, flip-flops, and walking east on Prescott near 48th Street. He is described as about 5′5 with black hair and brown eyes.
Officials advise calling LPD at 402-441-6000 to give any tips or information.
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.