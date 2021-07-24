Advertisement

Lincoln Police report missing 13-year-old

Lincoln Police reported 13-year-old John Williams missing on Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Lincoln Police reported 13-year-old John Williams missing on Saturday, July 24, 2021.(PHOTO: Lincoln Police Department)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Lincoln Police has reported a 13-year-old missing on Saturday.

Officers say John Williams was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, green shorts, flip-flops, and walking east on Prescott near 48th Street. He is described as about 5′5 with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials advise calling LPD at 402-441-6000 to give any tips or information.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha closing its outdoor public pools early Friday
Council Bluffs business owner found guilty in total of eight counts of sex abuse involving minors and adults
Cell phone tower built in the middle of a sidewalk upsets Omaha neighborhood
Chad McMahon is accused of an April 2 assault at a Sarpy County bar.
Former bar owner booked into Sarpy County Jail on assault charge
Pawnee Lake in Lancaster County, Neb.
Nebraska issues health alerts for 5 public lakes

Latest News

Salvation Army arrange cooling centers around Omaha metro in preparation for heatwave
People attend the Nebraska Brick Days at Mid-America Center
First defendant of five found not guilty in Des Moines death
Iowa’s State Board of Health too short of members to meet