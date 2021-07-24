Lincoln Police report missing 13-year-old

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Lincoln Police has reported a 13-year-old missing on Saturday.

Officers say John Williams was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, green shorts, flip-flops, and walking east on Prescott near 48th Street. He is described as about 5′5 with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials advise calling LPD at 402-441-6000 to give any tips or information.

Missing Juvenile 7/24 #LPD responded to report of a #missingchild

