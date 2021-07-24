Iowa’s State Board of Health too short of members to meet

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A state board charged with helping oversee Iowa’s response to the coronavirus pandemic can’t meet because it doesn’t have enough members.

The Des Moines Register reports that seven of the 11 seats on the Iowa State Board of Health are vacant. The board of health is made up of private individuals, including medical and public health professionals, and advises the Iowa Department of Health.

Members are appointed by the governor. State law says one political party may not have more than half of a state board’s membership plus one. The board currently has three Republicans, one political independent, and no Democrats.

It last met May 12 and is not scheduled to meet again until Sept. 8.

