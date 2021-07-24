Advertisement

Iowa couple arrested after marijuana, mushroom lab found

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BLUE GRASS, Iowa (AP) - An eastern Iowa woman who summoned police to her house on a separate complaint ended up being arrested along with her boyfriend after officers found a marijuana-growing lab and mushrooms there.

The Quad-City Times reports that police arrested 43-year-old Ilana Sylvie Poulin and 33-year-old Timothy Owen Doyle on Thursday on suspicion of several drug counts and one count of child endangerment because police say the drugs were easily accessible by Poulin’s teenage children.

Police say in court records that officers went to Poulin’s house in Blue Grass with a search warrant following a complaint she and her teenage daughter filed with police on Wednesday.

The nature of that complaint was not revealed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

