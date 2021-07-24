Advertisement

Inmate missing from Cedar Rapids corrections facility

(PHOTO: Iowa Department of Corrections)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jul. 24, 2021
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (WOWT) - Officials from the Iowa Department of Corrections announced Saturday afternoon of an inmate missing from the Lary A. Nelson Residential Center.

Leo Ray, 34, didn’t report to the residential center on Friday which is a requirement, according to the release. Ray is described as 5′7 and 186 pounds.

He was sentenced for conspiracy/commit felony, willful injury-causing serious injury, and second-degree robbery in Linn County. Ray began work release on May 13.

Officials advise calling local police to give any tips or information.

