First defendant of five found not guilty in Des Moines death

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - One of five people charged in a 2019 shooting death in Des Moines has been found not guilty.

Eighteen-year-old Jackson Calaway was 16 when he was charged with first-degree murder in the October 2019 death of 23-year-old Rashid Ibrahim. Police said a group of five men and boys targeted Ibrahim for robbery after claiming they wanted to buy marijuana.

Ibrahim was shot during a confrontation with the group. Prosecutors had said they believed Calaway was the shooter.

A Polk County jury found Calaway not guilty on Wednesday. The four other suspects are awaiting trial.

