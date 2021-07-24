Advertisement

Des Moines man sentenced for dismemberment killing of wife

(Polk County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A Des Moines man has been sentenced to up to 50 years in prison for killing and dismembering his wife last year.

The Des Moines Register reports that 33-year-old Datron Simmons must serve at least 35 years behind bars following his sentencing on Friday. A jury convicted Simmons last month of second-degree murder in the death of 50-year-old Connie Simmons.

Police found her body in a wooded area near the couple’s home in September. Police said Datron Simmons told officers that he tried to conceal the death by disposing of her body.

Authorities believe he killed his wife on Sept. 6.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

