Bellevue man dies in head-on two car crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office Crash Response Unit is investigating a fatal crash from Friday night.

A 55-year-old driver of a Kia Optima was taken to Nebraska Medicine with critical injuries by a medical helicopter. Officials report the 55-year-old from Bellevue, identified as Michael Kelly, succumbed to his injuries and was announced dead at the hospital.

The passenger of the Kia, a 42-year-old woman, was taken to Bergan Mercy with severe injuries by Omaha Fire. A 32-year-old driver of a GMC Sierra and a young person were also taken to Nebraska Medicine with minor injuries by Omaha Fire.

Officials from the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office say a sergeant came to the scene of the head-on crash of a GMC and a Kia on Harrison Street, near 162nd Ave. before any 911/emergency calls. Crews responded at 7:40 p.m. with Omaha Fire and Rescue.

According to the release from Sarpy County, “the sergeant requested an Air Methods LifeNet medical helicopter be placed on standby and for Omaha Fire & Rescue to respond for patients with critical injuries. LifeNet was requested to launch and respond to the scene due to the severely injured parties.”

“Our deepest sympathy and thoughts of comfort are with the family, friends, and loved ones of Mr. Michael Kelly, along with those involved in and affected by this crash,” said officials from Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.

They have asked people that might have witnessed the crash to call Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office Crash Response Unit at 402-593-1546. Officers also believe there are witnesses that haven’t been identified.

