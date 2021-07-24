Advertisement

72-year-old man killed, suspect charged in Chadron

Ian Littlemoon, also known as Sage Littlemoon, 20.
Ian Littlemoon, also known as Sage Littlemoon, 20.(PHOTO: Nebraska State Patrol)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHADRON, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a man has been charged in the death of a 72-year-old man in Chadron.

Dawes County Attorney Vance Haug says 20-year-old Ian Littlemoon, also known as Sage Littlemoon, is charged with first-degree murder and felony use of a deadly weapon in the death of John Martinez. Chadron Police Chief Rick Hickstein said officers who were notified of gunshots at a Chadron home early Friday found Martinez dead.

Littlemoon was arrested on the Pine Ridge Reservation by officers with the Oglala Sioux Department of Public Safety. KCSR reports the last homicide in Chadron was in December 2008.

