Upgrades to Offutt runway ‘on time and on budget’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three upgrades to the Offutt Air Force Base runway are proceeding “on time and on budget” this month.

In a YouTube video, Rob Hufford, chief of construction management at Offutt, said the box concrete culverts are almost complete.

Concrete “test” strips are being laid on the mass concrete apron, which is the area where aircraft are parked, and the crew is placing aggregate — mineral compositions such as sand, gravel or slag — on the northwest apron of the runway. That is the last step before crews can start pouring cement.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.