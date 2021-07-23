Advertisement

Upgrades to Offutt runway ‘on time and on budget’

(10/11 NOW)
By Kelli Kellogg
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three upgrades to the Offutt Air Force Base runway are proceeding “on time and on budget” this month.

In a YouTube video, Rob Hufford, chief of construction management at Offutt, said the box concrete culverts are almost complete.

Concrete “test” strips are being laid on the mass concrete apron, which is the area where aircraft are parked, and the crew is placing aggregate — mineral compositions such as sand, gravel or slag — on the northwest apron of the runway. That is the last step before crews can start pouring cement.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha closing its outdoor public pools early Friday
Council Bluffs business owner found guilty in total of eight counts of sex abuse involving minors and adults
Cell phone tower built in the middle of a sidewalk upsets Omaha neighborhood
Chad McMahon is accused of an April 2 assault at a Sarpy County bar.
Former bar owner booked into Sarpy County Jail on assault charge
Pawnee Lake in Lancaster County, Neb.
Nebraska issues health alerts for 5 public lakes

Latest News

Salvation Army arrange cooling centers around Omaha metro in preparation for heatwave
People attend the Nebraska Brick Days at Mid-America Center
Lincoln Police reported 13-year-old John Williams missing on Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Lincoln Police report missing 13-year-old
First defendant of five found not guilty in Des Moines death
Iowa’s State Board of Health too short of members to meet