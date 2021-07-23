Friday July 23 COVID-19 update: Douglas County urges vaccination, citing delta variant concerns

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County cases update

Citing the spread of the delta variant in Douglas County, the health department on Friday urged those ages 12 and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

DCHD reported Friday it had confirmed 63 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the local total to 72,933 positive cases.

The rolling seven-day average increased again, to 39 new cases. A month ago, the average was 11 cases, but it has been steadily rising since July 6, when it was 16 cases.

The local death toll remains at 737.

The health department also reported Wednesday that local hospitals were 77% full, with 335 beds available; and ICU beds were 73% full with 93 beds available. Of those patients, 35 were hospitalized with COVID-19, 14 of them in ICUs, and six on ventilators. DCHD is also monitoring three other patients for signs of COVID-19.

The DCHD COVID-19 dashboard no longer reports COVID-19 recoveries.

56% of all Douglas County Residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 Vaccine.

13,094 residents ages 12-15 years old have received at least one dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine.

Lincoln-Lancaster County cases update

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health District said Friday it had confirmed 59 new cases of COVID-19 in the past day.

LLCHD also reported there were 37 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the community, and two of those patients were on ventilators.

The health department has reported 242 COVID-19 deaths and confirmed 31,971 positive cases to date.

The local risk dial is still at green “but is on the verge of moving to yellow,” the LLCHD release states.

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy, 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC, 710 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx, 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

The walk-in vaccination clinic at 1111 S. 41st St. was closed Friday due to staff training.

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at George Russell Middle School, located at 5304 S. 172nd St.

Monday: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 12:30-6 p.m.

Around Omaha

DCHD WALK-IN CLINIC: Friday’s walk-in vaccination clinic is canceled for this week.

DOWNTOWN CLINIC: TotalWellness Health and the Metropolitan Community Church, located at 819 S. 22nd St., are hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Three Rivers health district

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers Fremont location is open for walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County , the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

In Washington County, the clinic at First Lutheran Church in Blair is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

Off-line help

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

TEST NEBRASKA HOTLINE: To get answers about Test Nebraska tests, results, communications, etc., call 402-207-9377.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. Other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

