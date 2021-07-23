Former bar owner booked into Sarpy County Jail on assault charge

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The former owner of a troubled Omaha bar was in court Friday after he was arrested on charges relating to an assault at a different bar in April.

Chad McMahon, former owner and president of the three locations of The Good Life Sports Bar and Lounge, was booked into Sarpy County Jail about 3 a.m. Friday on suspicion of an assault that occurred April 2 at Caddy Shack West Sports Bar and Grill, located at 180th and Harrison. Bond was set at $10,000.

The two charges — tampering with a witness and tampering with evidence — apparently are unrelated to a liquor license issue at The Good Life’s 108th and Pacific location. A preliminary hearing has been set for those charges on Aug. 10.

According to court documents, the victim also filed a civil lawsuit this week against McMahon and the company doing business as The Good Life. In those documents, the victim alleges that he was charged food and beverages that were not his at one of McMahon’s former establishments and upon recognizing McMahon at the Caddy Shack bar, walked over to talk to him about the experience. He said McMahon refused to speak to him, but then walked over to the victim about 15 minutes later and challenged the victim to a fight.

The victim said he left, but McMahon charged and tackled him, causing him to fall onto a sidewalk and slam into a curb, the documents state. The victim was seriously injured, with multiple broken ribs, and required three surgeries to install metal plates.

He said he suffered profound physical pain, mental anguish, disfigurement, and loss of physical function, the records state. There was no amount indicated in the lawsuit as of Friday, but the victim noted he is unable to earn a living while medical bills continue to pile up.

The three Good Life bar locations are now under new ownership: Local restauranteur Aaron McKeever and Lori and Nick Heiman finalized the acquisition on July 19.

