OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire Department crews battled a fire a little after 3 a.m. Friday at Levi Carter Park.

6 News was at the scene as crews were able to extinguish the fire. What caused the blaze is unclear.

The park is a designated drop-off site for tree debris from the July 9 storm in Omaha.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.