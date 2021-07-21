Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Clouds and haze for our last day in the 80s for a while

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some areas of patchy fog will be out there to start off another muggy morning. Partly to mostly cloudy skies along with some haze from wildfire smoke will again get in the way of the sun a bit today. Highs will still make it into the upper 80s along with a light south breeze.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Today will be the last day in the 80s so get used to highs in the 90s for a while after this. Thursday will likely be the start of a long hot stretch of weather. Highs in the lower 90s Thursday may feel like mid 90s due the dew points in 60s. A bit of a south wind will gust to 25 mph at times as well.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Highs in the upper 90s are likely Friday right through the weekend. Heat index values could hit 105 each afternoon as well. Aside from a brief reprieve Monday, most of next week will be just as hot with several days well into the 90s to near 100 degrees.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Everything in the longer term forecast points to hot and dry weather. Make sure you keep up to date on the latest 10 day forecast right here.

