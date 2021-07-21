Officials monitoring Zorinsky Lake water after ‘minor leak’ found near contamination patch

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Works said Tuesday that while work continues on the long-term repair on a sanitary main that prompted a water advisory last week at Zorinsky Lake, another leak was found close to the area where crews had installed an emergency repair patch.

According to a release from OPW Assistant Director Jim Theiler, “another minor leak was observed at a location just several feet upstream of last week’s emergency repair path, due to the inability to completely isolate the parallel pipeline.”

As a result of the new leak, officials said the discharge was occurring at no more than 5 gallons per minute. Repair crews were sent out immediately and were able to patch the leak “within a couple hours of discovery,” the release states. By comparison, last week’s leak was contained about 24 hours after it was discovered, causing 7,500 and 29,000 gallons of sewage to flow into the lake.

So far, officials have not observed any adverse effects but continue monitor water quality at the lake, according to the release.

Repairs got underway along the Zorinsky Lake Trail at the 168th Street bridge, public works officials reported Tuesday. That work will continue on both sides of the street, as well as underneath, prompting intermittent closures for the next 2.5 weeks. Such closures should end by Friday, Aug. 6, according to the release from Public Works.

Omaha Public Works said Tuesday, July 20, 2021, that work had begun near the 168th Street bridge, which would prompt intermittent closures of Zorinsky Lake trail through Friday, Aug. 6. (Omaha Public Works)

