Norfolk native Taleah Williams trains for Tokyo

By Joe Nugent
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When Taleah Williams was a young girl in Norfolk she first tried the long jump and it has stuck. Right now she’s ranked inside the top four in the world in the Paralympics. She will head overseas for the competition that starts in late August with a shot at winning a gold medal.

Taleah has already experienced success on the international stage winning the world championship in 2017. She was also fifth in Rio in 2016. Right now she’s consistently jumping near her personal record and hopes to bust through at the right moment in Japan.

With still several weeks of training ahead she has been working out at Westside High School three days a week and hitting the weight room too. Her coach Steve Gordon Jr. has put together a very specific program designed to maximize her performance on the day of the competition and they have already started to execute that plan.

