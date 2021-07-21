Lake Cunningham reopening announcement coming soon, debuts $23M in improvements

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The announcement of Lake Cunningham being back open to the public is coming soon.

Officials of the Lake Cunningham Development Trust have been making sure the park is safe after being shut down for months due to draining the lake because of an invasion of zebra mussels. According to the release, “the Trust launches the park’s “new look” with a Lake Cunningham brand that integrates the former trademark lighthouse within the logo and encourages people to come “Explore the C!” and all the new improvements.”

Campground reservations are also coming soon with 42 new stalls, 41 upgraded camping stalls, and 17 tent spots. The new stalls will have “water, power, and sanitary at each stall as well as a new bathhouse facility,” as the release states.

“Our organization is really looking forward to seeing the activation that takes place with the additional park improvements when we open. Our hope is that the new brand and website give a sense of community pride for Lake Cunningham,” said Brook Bench, Executive Director of Lake Cunningham Development Trust. “We envision generations coming together here for years to come to enjoy nature and an outdoor escape right here within our city limits.”

With the recent severe weather in the metropolitan area, Lake Cunningham was severely impacted and will remain closed until necessary tree debris is cleared.



More new additions include grills and firepits at all the campground stalls. With talks of boaters possibly getting back on the lake, officials also announce boat ramps being open during the lake’s hours of 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The staff is offering voluntary boat cleaning to help prevent the spread of zebra mussels species.

There will be patrol seven days a week with park security and there are cameras and lighting in the front of the park for those questioning security. “Other entrance renovations include new gates, signage, and newly paved parking lots,” according to the release.

“We are looking forward to opening soon and seeing the positive impact that Lake Cunningham has for the community and addressing ways that we can better serve the public and parkgoers,” said Bench.

The Lake Cunningham Development Trust is collaborating with the City of Omaha and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on this $23 million renovation project that includes a new loop trail for walkers and bikers, two new pedestrian bridges, and more.

