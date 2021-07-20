Advertisement

US renews public health emergency for COVID

By CNN
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United States remains in a public health emergency because of COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Human Services has extended the declaration for another 90 days.

The declaration allows for the emergency use authorization of vaccines, the access of funds to address the emergency and the deployment of military trauma care providers.

The United States has been in a public health emergency since late January 2020.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle A. Bluford, 55.
Elkhorn South band director facing felony child abuse charge
Police say the fight happened about 9 p.m. Sunday
Five injured in Omaha disturbance involving multiple people
Omaha woman warns others about McCafe car decal scam
John Mays was arrested after leading the Omaha Police Fugitive Task Force on a chase Monday...
Suspect chase ends on roof of Omaha home
OPD: Off-duty Douglas County deputy pepper sprayed at Walmart

Latest News

Tom Barrack, CEO of Colony Capital speaks during the final day of the Republican National...
Trump inaugural committee head accused of being UAE agent
Erica Thompson died from COVID-19. Her mother is now urging others to get vaccinated.
Mother urges vaccinations after daughter dies from COVID-19
Students enter Gulf Middle School during the first day of school for Pasco County Schools in...
Schools confront more polarization with mask rules for fall
Omaha mayor’s 2022 budget plan reduces property tax rate, delays street levy increase
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., was put in Twitter timeout.
Twitter puts Ga. lawmaker Greene in timeout over vaccine misinformation