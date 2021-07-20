Advertisement

Preliminary hearing date set for suspect in Tudor Heights shooting

(Nickerson, Ofcr Joseph (OPD) | Omaha Police Department)
By Kelli Kellogg
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The preliminary hearing for the suspect in the Tudor Heights killing Friday is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 25.

Julian Lopez, 23, from Palm Beach, Fla., is being held without bond at Douglas County Corrections in the shooting death of his father, Jose Valenzuela, 40. Lopez allegedly has admitted to the shooting, according to an affidavit Tuesday.

Lopez has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

Omaha police responded at 12:30 a.m. Friday to a shooting at Tudor Heights apartment complex, where Valenzuela’s body was found inside the building.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle A. Bluford, 55.
Elkhorn South band director facing felony child abuse charge
Police say the fight happened about 9 p.m. Sunday
Five injured in Omaha disturbance involving multiple people
Omaha woman warns others about McCafe car decal scam
John Mays was arrested after leading the Omaha Police Fugitive Task Force on a chase Monday...
Suspect chase ends on roof of Omaha home
OPD: Off-duty Douglas County deputy pepper sprayed at Walmart

Latest News

Omaha mayor’s 2022 budget plan reduces property tax rate, delays street levy increase
Police in South Bend, Ind., are looking for Tom Cordes, who may be somewhere in western Iowa...
Indiana police looking for missing man; vehicle found in western Iowa
Huskers Fan Day 2021: What you need to know
Richard Darrell, 53, of Red Oak, Iowa, was arrested. He is facing charges of sexual assault of...
Red Oak man accused of sexually assaulting child in Missouri
Tonnise Montgomery, 40.
Bond set at $50K for Omaha woman charged in Friday stabbing