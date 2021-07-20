Preliminary hearing date set for suspect in Tudor Heights shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The preliminary hearing for the suspect in the Tudor Heights killing Friday is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 25.

Julian Lopez, 23, from Palm Beach, Fla., is being held without bond at Douglas County Corrections in the shooting death of his father, Jose Valenzuela, 40. Lopez allegedly has admitted to the shooting, according to an affidavit Tuesday.

Lopez has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

Omaha police responded at 12:30 a.m. Friday to a shooting at Tudor Heights apartment complex, where Valenzuela’s body was found inside the building.

