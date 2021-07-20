Omaha mayor’s 2022 budget plan reduces property tax rate, delays street levy increase

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 2022 budget plan from Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert revealed Tuesday includes a property tax rate reduction. She also recommends delaying the levy increase approved by voters in 2020 to fix Omaha streets.

She told reporters during a budget briefing on Tuesday that this combination “represents the most significant property tax relief actions in Omaha in 20-years.”

The mayor said that her team realizes that valuations for 45% of the properties in Omaha grew by around 4%, and that the 2% property tax rate reduction is one way to modestly reduce the impact on property owners.

For a home valued around $150,000, that’s a $15 per year in savings.

The mayor reminds the public that the city portion of the overall property tax bill is 21%. Schools take the biggest percentage.

The plan to defer the levy increase for the second year in a row refers to the 5-year $200 million bond issue that was overwhelmingly approved by Omaha voters last year.

“This budget focuses on recovery, reinvestment, and rebuilding from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Stothert said. “I believe we should lower the property tax rate whenever we can.”

Other highlights from the budget include increasing the city’s reserve funds to $38 million as a way to build the city’s safety net for emergencies.

The $456 million general fund budget proposal is a 3.48% increase compared to 2021.

When it comes to specific departments, Omaha Police budget increases 3.25% to $170 million. The number of sworn officers will stay the same: 906.

“You cannot have a safe city without law enforcement,” she said.

6 News asked Mayor Stothert if she expected pushback considering she was interrupted several times last year during her budget presentation by Omaha residents who want her to cut funding in the police department.

“We listen to the community and work carefully with the police chief and command staff, and we funded the department the way I thought was appropriate.”

She also pointed out that some mayors in other cities who cut police budgets in response to protests are now adding money back in after seeing a rise in violence.

The budget also includes continued support in mental health and crisis interventions with how the police respond to those incidents.

The mayor renewed a push to figure out what to do with the 50-year-old police headquarters that is deteriorating, inefficient, and full of asbestos. She said the stakeholders need to come up with a plan on whether to renovate or build new and what that looks like.

“We have received interest from the philanthropic community to help with this, " she said.

The fire department’s budget is a 4% increase to $121 million.

There are long-term plans to build a new fire station 70 in northwest Omaha.

One of the biggest budget increases is aimed at the Convention and Visitors Bureau. It’s up 11.2% to $2 million to restore the travel, tourism, and hospitality industry after a devastating 2020 because of the pandemic.

The budget includes adding two additional housing inspectors for the Rental Registry Program bringing the total to 15. 90,000 rental properties have been inspecting. Through June, 587 properties have been expected. With extra staff, planning expects to inspect 1500 properties in 2022.

The Parks Department will take overall sidewalk snow removal on public property. This used to be done in conjunction with Public Works.

Long-term plans are also in the works to build Baby Bob in the next five years — that’s the pedestrian bridge linking the riverfront to CHI Health Center Omaha and TD Ameritrade Park.

Staffing will remain the same at Omaha libraries: 100 employees. It’s unclear what will happen with the downtown library. The mayor’s team is waiting to see what happens with the Gene Leahy Mall improvements.

Revenue projections look like this: Sales tax revenue up 6.24% to $191 million. Property tax revenue up 1.89% to $196 million. Restaurant tax increase of 1.6% to $36 million.

The City Council will spend the next five weeks examining the recommended budget and offer potential changes.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.