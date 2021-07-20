Indiana police looking for missing man; vehicle found in western Iowa

MONDAMIN, Iowa (WOWT) - Police in South Bend, Ind., are looking for a missing 41-year-old man with a medical condition whose vehicle was found abandoned in western Iowa.

South Bend Police said they believe Tom Cordes, whose family reported missing June 30, is heading for Montana. Iowa State Patrol reports they impounded Cordes’ vehicle found abandoned along Interstate 29 near Mondamin in early June.

Authorities described Cordes as about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds. He also has gray hair and tattoos on his back and arm.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201; or Det. Bruno Martinsky at 574-235-9204.

