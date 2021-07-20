Huskers Fan Day 2021: What you need to know

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Huskers are getting ready to welcome their fans back to an annual pre-season event next week: Nebraska Football Fan Day.

Nebraska Athletics will welcome Husker fans are welcome to Memorial Stadium from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 29. Here’s what they want fans to know before they go:

Players & coaches

Just like Fan Day 2019, players and coaches will be seated on the field near the west sideline, with assistant coaches seated with their position groups.

Fan lines will span across the field from east to west. Event staff will help direct fans where to line up and, toward the end of the event, will advise fans in longer lines about whether they are likely to make it through to the player or coach by 7:30 p.m.

Within the next few days, the athletic department said it plans to release a detailed map showing where specific players and coaches will be seated.

HOW TO MEET COACH FROST

Head Coach Scott Frost’s autograph line of about 250 will be filled via an online lottery system, and only young Husker fans — those entering eighth grade and younger — are eligible, according to the NA release.

Parents who want to sign up for the chance to be part of Coach Frost’s line should enter do so before Monday at Huskers.com/FanDay.

“Specific details regarding Coach Frost’s line will be sent directly to those individuals randomly selected for the line,” the release states.

Autograph items at the Husker Fan Shop

Husker fans will have the opportunity to purchase items at Fan Day for players and coaches to sign, but should limit their autograph requests to one item per player or coach.

Autograph cards with a full 2021 Huskers roster, Adidas apparel, and other merchandise will be available. Purchases can be made at the Husker Fan Shop that will be set up on the east sideline near the 50-yard-line.

The Husker Fan Shop at Pinnacle Bank Arena will also be open from noon-6 p.m. on Thursday, and the new Adidas shop on the corner of Stadium Drive and T Street will be open from 2-8 p.m. on Fan Day.

Around the stadium

PARKING & ENTRANCE/EXIT

Parking will be available for $5 in most university lots around the stadium, though scheduled lot maintenance may mean some lots are unavailable.

Fans can get into Memorial Stadium at 5:30 p.m. July 29 through the southwest and southeast at Gates 3 and 24; and will exit by 7:30 p.m. through Gates 3, 11, and 24.

“Nebraska’s Clear Bag Policy is not in effect for Fan Day, but all fans and carry-in items are subject to inspection,” the NA news release states.

RESTROOMS & CONCESSIONS

The Osborne Athletic Complex will not be open to the public during Fan Day, but water will be available for purchase on the field at two spots along the east sideline. Restrooms can be accessed from the ground level near Gates 2, 15, and 24.

