Advertisement

Fauci, Paul clash on virus origins, trade charges of lying

Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to accusations by Sen. Rand Paul,...
Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to accusations by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., as he testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee about the origins of COVID-19, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, angrily confronted Kentucky GOP Sen. Rand Paul on Tuesday in testimony on Capitol Hill, rejecting Paul’s insinuation that the U.S. helped fund research at a Chinese lab that could have sparked the COVID-19 outbreak.

Paul suggested that Fauci had lied before Congress when in May he denied that the National Institutes of Health funded so-called “gain of function” research — the practice of enhancing a virus in a lab to study its potential impact in the real world — at a Wuhan virology lab. U.S. intelligence agencies are currently exploring theories that an accidental leak from that lab could have led to the global pandemic.

“I have not lied before Congress. I have never lied. Certainly not before Congress. Case closed,” Fauci told Paul before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, saying a study the senator mentioned referenced a different sort of virus entirely from the one responsible for the coronavirus outbreak.

“Senator Paul, you do not know what you’re talking about, quite frankly,” Fauci said. “And I want to say that officially. You do not know what you’re talking about.”

He added, “If anybody is lying here, senator, it is you.”

It was the latest in a series of clashes between Paul and Fauci over the origins of the virus that caused the global pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle A. Bluford, 55.
Elkhorn South band director facing felony child abuse charge
Police say the fight happened about 9 p.m. Sunday
Five injured in Omaha disturbance involving multiple people
Omaha woman warns others about McCafe car decal scam
John Mays was arrested after leading the Omaha Police Fugitive Task Force on a chase Monday...
Suspect chase ends on roof of Omaha home
OPD: Off-duty Douglas County deputy pepper sprayed at Walmart

Latest News

Tom Barrack, CEO of Colony Capital speaks during the final day of the Republican National...
Trump inaugural committee head accused of being UAE agent
Erica Thompson died from COVID-19. Her mother is now urging others to get vaccinated.
Mother urges vaccinations after daughter dies from COVID-19
Students enter Gulf Middle School during the first day of school for Pasco County Schools in...
Schools confront more polarization with mask rules for fall
Omaha mayor’s 2022 budget plan reduces property tax rate, delays street levy increase
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., was put in Twitter timeout.
Twitter puts Ga. lawmaker Greene in timeout over vaccine misinformation