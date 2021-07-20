Advertisement

Family shocked by dispute over flight after son with autism struggled with mask

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:17 AM CDT|Updated: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:19 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A family says they had trouble boarding their Southwest flight out of St. Louis because their 17-year-old son, who has autism, was struggling with his mask. They were ultimately rebooked on a different flight.

Lashaunda Jethro spent the weekend visiting family in St. Louis with her husband and 17-year-old son, Trey, who has autism and is nonverbal. Their flight to the city went well, but it was a different story when they tried to board their return flight to Long Beach, California.

Jethro says flying with Trey is already challenging, and masking adds another level of difficulty.

“He’s autistic. He has a hard time, so he’s nonverbal. But he’s a joy. I can’t imagine my life without him,” she said. “He will not keep a mask on his face. We have tried and tried. He just won’t do it.”

The Jethros were flying Southwest, and the airline has exemptions for masking, including for passengers with disabilities. The passenger or guardian has to fill out a form requesting the exemption in addition to having a doctor’s note.

“We get to the door of the plane, and the flight attendant is like ‘No, he can’t come on. He got to wear a mask.’ I got my phone out, pulled out the doctor’s letter, and she was like, ‘Well, no, this has to come from corporate, and you have to do this before you get on the plane,’” Jethro said.

Jethro, who is a nurse practitioner herself, says she told flight attendants the whole family is fully vaccinated and tried to show them her son’s vaccination card.

After going back and forth with the airline, Jethro says they finally were allowed to board. But when they sat down, she was asked to get back off.

“Here comes the manager again, and she’s like, ‘I need you to come with me.’ And I’m like, ‘For what?’... And my husband’s like, ‘Well, do we all have to get off the plane?’ She’s like, ‘No, you and your son can go, but she has to come off,’” Jethro said.

Southwest said in a statement that Jethro was asked to deplane after a conversation with flight attendants and not complying with the mask mandate. An airline spokesperson says the mother wasn’t wearing her mask at one point during the conversation with attendants.

Jethro says she always wears a mask. Though the one she wore to the airport was too big and kept falling off, she says she kept re-adjusting to make sure it covered her face. The airline’s spokesperson disputes her claim.

“I don’t know. I’m just still so in shock and just so amazed that this happened. It’s like what else can I do? I don’t know what else to do besides call corporate. What do we need to do to make sure we’re doing the right thing?” Jethro said.

Ultimately, the entire family was rebooked on a Monday morning flight.

Their luggage, including Trey’s needed medication, was on the earlier plane, and Jethro says she hasn’t been able to contact anyone at the airport in Long Beach.

Copyright 2021 KMOV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha woman warns others about McCafe car decal scam
Michelle A. Bluford, 55.
Elkhorn South band director facing felony child abuse charge
Saunders County authorities report three dead in crash near Wahoo
Police in South Bend, Ind., are looking for Tom Cordes, who may be somewhere in western Iowa...
Indiana police looking for missing man; vehicle found in western Iowa
Richard Darrell, 53, of Red Oak, Iowa, was arrested. He is facing charges of sexual assault of...
Red Oak man accused of sexually assaulting child in Missouri

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2019, file photo Fox News host Sean Hannity speaks during a taping of...
Conservative media offers mixed messages on COVID-19 vaccine
Health officials are trying to address the misinformation about vaccines as the delta variant...
White House fights against vaccine misinformation
President Biden touts the economy as bipartisan infrastructure deal on life support.
Biden’s 3rd trip to reddish Ohio pushes his economic agenda
Tokyo 2020 faces a reputation as the 'no-fun Olympics.'
Tokyo 2020: The no-fun Olympics
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Clouds and haze for our last day in the 80s for a while