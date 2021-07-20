David’s Evening Forecast - Lengthy heat wave looming this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another hazy and humid afternoon around the metro, temperatures climbing into the upper 80s for much of the area. Yet another wave of wildfire smoke has been drifting overhead, giving us the hazy skies and slightly lowering our air quality. We will likely continue to see hazy skies at times tonight into Wednesday as more plumes of wildfire smoke drift by. Otherwise, quiet, warm, and humid weather is expected for the evening and the overnight with lows falling back into the mid and upper 60s.

The slow warming trend will continue on Wednesday, with highs climbing into the upper 80s to right around 90 for the afternoon hours. We heat up even more on Thursday, with highs in the low to middle 90s. Upper 90s are likely by Friday and Saturday, with heat index readings potentially topping 100 degrees at times.

Heat Index This Week (WOWT)

There is a slight chance we could see some relief in the form of thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday morning. That could drop our temperatures few degrees for Monday, but the heat quickly returns. In fact, temperatures next week could be even hotter than what we are expected this week, with highs potentially pushing into the low 100s by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Heat index readings may top 105 degrees during the intense heat next week.

Staying hot into next week (WOWT)

