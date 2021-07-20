Bond set at $50K for Omaha woman charged in Friday stabbing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bond has been set at $50,000 for an Omaha woman accused of stabbing another woman in a domestic assault incident Friday.

Tonnise Montgomery, 40, was arrested Friday on charges of second-degree domestic assault and use of a weapon.

According to an Omaha Police affidavit, officers responded Friday to the area of 42nd and Bedford Avenue for a stabbing. A witness told them the cutting had occurred near 40th and Wirt streets, where officers found a pink sandal with the victim’s blood on it in a yard. The victim was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, a news release stated.

Montgomery was arrested and booked into Douglas County jail. She allegedly admitted she used the knife to stab the victim, according to the affidavit. Both women said the incident was connected to an ongoing domestic relationship, the affidavit states.

