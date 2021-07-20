Bond set at $50K for Omaha man accused of assaulting former girlfriend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bond was set at $50,000 for the suspect in the assault of his former girlfriend Saturday night.

According to an affidavit, a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 24 for Henderson Alexander, 74, who was arrested Saturday on suspicion of stabbing the 41-year-old woman. He was booked into Douglas County Jail on charges of second-degree assault and use of a weapon.

Omaha Police initially responded Saturday to a reported robbery at an apartment complex near Sahler and North 49th streets. Upon arrival, officers found a woman with a stab wound, according to a news release. The victim told officers that Alexander assaulted her Saturday in a parking lot, and also had stabbed her in the face with a folding knife Friday afternoon, according to the affidavit. Her wounds were consistent with a stabbing, according to the affidavit.

Police found a knife, which Alexander said was his but that he did not stab her. Officers also found self-defense injuries on Alexander, a news release stated.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.