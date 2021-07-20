Advertisement

Bond set at $50K for Omaha man accused of assaulting former girlfriend

By Kelli Kellogg
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bond was set at $50,000 for the suspect in the assault of his former girlfriend Saturday night.

According to an affidavit, a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 24 for Henderson Alexander, 74, who was arrested Saturday on suspicion of stabbing the 41-year-old woman. He was booked into Douglas County Jail on charges of second-degree assault and use of a weapon.

Omaha Police initially responded Saturday to a reported robbery at an apartment complex near Sahler and North 49th streets. Upon arrival, officers found a woman with a stab wound, according to a news release. The victim told officers that Alexander assaulted her Saturday in a parking lot, and also had stabbed her in the face with a folding knife Friday afternoon, according to the affidavit. Her wounds were consistent with a stabbing, according to the affidavit.

Police found a knife, which Alexander said was his but that he did not stab her. Officers also found self-defense injuries on Alexander, a news release stated.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle A. Bluford, 55.
Elkhorn South band director facing felony child abuse charge
Police say the fight happened about 9 p.m. Sunday
Five injured in Omaha disturbance involving multiple people
Omaha woman warns others about McCafe car decal scam
John Mays was arrested after leading the Omaha Police Fugitive Task Force on a chase Monday...
Suspect chase ends on roof of Omaha home
OPD: Off-duty Douglas County deputy pepper sprayed at Walmart

Latest News

Omaha mayor’s 2022 budget plan reduces property tax rate, delays street levy increase
Police in South Bend, Ind., are looking for Tom Cordes, who may be somewhere in western Iowa...
Indiana police looking for missing man; vehicle found in western Iowa
Huskers Fan Day 2021: What you need to know
Richard Darrell, 53, of Red Oak, Iowa, was arrested. He is facing charges of sexual assault of...
Red Oak man accused of sexually assaulting child in Missouri
Tonnise Montgomery, 40.
Bond set at $50K for Omaha woman charged in Friday stabbing