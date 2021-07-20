Residents, Mayor, sound off on proposed Bellevue horseracing track

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Five additional Nebraska cities want to ride ponies right into gambling dollars linked to casinos.

Last year Nebraska voters gave the OK for casino gambling at state facilities that offer horse racing. Now there are other cities in the state that want to get into the game, one of them close to Omaha and its future casino.

The plan, build a horse track in Bellevue that could accommodate up to 5,000 fans with space for a future hotel.

A grandstand and clubhouse with reserved stadium trackside seats and covered seats in the upper level. A multi-purpose entertainment center that will feature musical events, dancing, and fine dining.

“We didn’t want this proposal to be a casino with a race track, we want it to be a race track with a casino,” said John Hassett, Aksarben Equine Inc.

John Hassett wants to bring horseracing and eventually a casino to Bellevue. There are others including officials from future casino sites at Horsemen’s Park who believe the Bellevue proposal would be too close to the Omaha site.

Bellevue’s the largest city without a racetrack in the state and Sarpy County’s the largest county that doesn’t have a race track. So I think if they’re going to add to the existing tracks, I think it’s a real logical place to start.”

For some people, a proposed horseracing track moving into the area was a surprise. Ashley Scott and her family live near the proposed site, she says she likes the location of her home secluded and surrounded by nature a good place to raise her children.

“My kids kind of do what they want to do and I don’t have to worry about them. If they’re going to get hit by a car, my son has a dirt bike so he’s pretty much free to ride as he wants to and I don’t have to worry about everything you have to worry about when you live in a city on a busier road. So I love it out here,” said Ashley.

She says a horse track would change the area she calls home.

“I did not know about that and honestly I don’t know how I feel about that especially. Oh, horse racing. What I don’t know, but it would be hard for me to move from right here because it’s such a good spot but I feel like that would change it. Now you got a casino and all that, there’s definitely going to be traffic and I won’t be able to let my kids out like they use to. You know what I mean, that changes the dynamic of it,” said Ashley.

Right now, Ashley doesn’t know what she would do if a horse track becomes a part of her neighborhood.

“That’s why we love this spot so much because there are not that many people around,” she says.

Bellevue city officials say the proposed horse track would be part of a bigger entertainment district.

Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike has been talking about an entertainment district for years. He says this is an opportunity to help bring people and money to the city and its businesses.

“I’d say a conservative number, you know, if the race track developed and the casino follows it, you’re talking north of a million dollars. I don’t know how far but it’s a pretty significant number just on gaming dollars. You’re talking about, you’ve got the property tax increases, you’re bringing people in to fill your restaurants, you’re getting sales tax, you’re getting motel tax from people staying.”

Bellevue, Norfolk, North Platte, Gering, and York are the five Nebraska cities that have made proposals to build horse tracks. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission will make the final decisions on those proposals.

