Amber Alert canceled, 4 missing Wisconsin kids located

RACINE, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - Officials in Wisconsin have canceled an AMBER Alert Tuesday after four Racine children and their mother were found safe.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice issued an AMBER Alert around 2:40 p.m. that four children, ages 7, 4, 2 and 6 months, were missing, WMTV reported.

The Wisconsin Amber Alert site reports the children’s mother, 23-year-old Ariania Boutwell reportedly left Racine around 4 p.m. Monday with her children. The agency stated she was not responding to attempted contact by her family or friends.

Authorities posted around 6 p.m. local time that Boutwell and her children had been found safe.

