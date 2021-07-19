Advertisement

Suspect chase ends on roof of Omaha home

He was reported in April as a walkaway from Community Corrections Center in Lincoln.
By John Chapman
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police had to call in the Fire Department on Monday to help capture a fugitive from justice.

Police said the man, later identified as 44-year-old John Mays, was a prison walk-away with an active felony warrant for domestic violence. He began serving a one-year sentence in December on four counts of violating a protection order and was listed as an escapee from Community Corrections Center in Lincoln on April 17.

Officers said Mays tried to hide but a K-9 officer located him. The chase led to a home near 35th and Howard streets, where OPD and the Omaha Fugitive Task Force surrounded the house and called the suspect out.

OPD investigators said in a report later in the day that while in the home, Mays assaulted a woman in the house with a knife before officers arrived at the scene.

Mays didn’t surrender and instead headed for the roof, police said.

“A canine was sent into the house to locate him. The suspect responded by breaking out of an attic window in attempting to escape,” OPD Sgt. Aaron Hanson said. “He kept himself on the roof for a period of time, refusing to submit or surrender. OFD arrived and assisted us with the ladder truck. We safely took him into custody.”

OPD hostage negotiators and and officers on scene worked to talk him off the roof with the assistance of an OFD ladder truck, the OPD release states.

Police said Mays did receive “secondary injuries” while breaking out the glass window. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for evaluation before he was cleared and booked into Douglas County Corrections on charges of terroristic threats and domestic violence assault in addition to his warrants.

John Mays was arrested after leading the Omaha Police Fugitive Task Force on a chase Monday...
John Mays was arrested after leading the Omaha Police Fugitive Task Force on a chase Monday morning, July 19, 2021.(Omaha Police Department)

“In this case, there were a multitude of risk factors that could have come into play: He could have assaulted officers. He could have pulled officers off the roof,” Hanson said. “It was dangerous on many different levels. Luckily, it came to a peaceable conclusion.”

Midtown-area resident Justice Goolsby and his dog, Rufus, heard the commotion outside this morning.

“We woke up around like 7:30. We just heard all kinds of commotion and stuff,” he said. “The next thing we know, he’s busting out the window went on top of the roof just surrounded by cops and stuff. It was pretty crazy, yeah.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after allegedly crashing into mailboxes in Omaha neighborhood, attempt break-in
Inmate missing from Iowa facility
OPD: Off-duty Douglas County deputy pepper sprayed at Walmart
Omaha zoo reaches one millionth visitor milestone of 2021
Omaha Police say one man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car.
Omaha Police investigating hit and run, one person arrested

Latest News

TMUS: Customers showing thanks for OPPD crews - 6:30 pm
TMUS: Customers showing thanks for OPPD crews - 6:30 pm
'I Can Bike' camp in need of volunteers - 6:30 pm
'I Can Bike' camp in need of volunteers - 6:30 pm
BREAKING: Arrest warrant issued for Elkhorn South band director - 6:30 pm
BREAKING: Arrest warrant issued for Elkhorn South band director - 6:30 pm
Council Bluffs trash collection delays - 6:30 pm
Council Bluffs trash collection delays - 6:30 pm
City crews start picking up larger debris - 6:30 pm
City crews start picking up larger debris - 6:30 pm