Storm cleanup delays Council Bluffs trash collection

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Echoing a message Omaha residents heard from city leaders last week, storm debris pick-up is causing trash pick-up to run behind in Council Bluffs, too.

On Monday, the city posted on its Facebook page that Waste Connections yard-waste collection crews were working to overcome delays.

Advising residents to still put out their trash and other collection items on their normally scheduled days, Council Bluffs officials said that items may be collected in trucks that appeared to be different than those normally used on trash days.

But the city promised that “yard waste and recycling materials will be recycled and WILL NOT go to the landfill,” the social media post states.

UPDATE: July 19 - Solid Waste Collection: Due to the increased volume of storm-related yard waste, and reduced staff,... Posted by City of Council Bluffs - Municipal Government on Monday, July 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.