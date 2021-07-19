Storm cleanup delays Council Bluffs trash collection
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Echoing a message Omaha residents heard from city leaders last week, storm debris pick-up is causing trash pick-up to run behind in Council Bluffs, too.
On Monday, the city posted on its Facebook page that Waste Connections yard-waste collection crews were working to overcome delays.
Advising residents to still put out their trash and other collection items on their normally scheduled days, Council Bluffs officials said that items may be collected in trucks that appeared to be different than those normally used on trash days.
But the city promised that “yard waste and recycling materials will be recycled and WILL NOT go to the landfill,” the social media post states.
