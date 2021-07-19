Advertisement

NDOT release June 2021 traffic fatality totals

(Source: AP Images)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation released June 2021 traffic fatality totals on Monday.

The breakdown includes a total of 30 deaths that happened in 22 fatal crashes. That’s down from 29 fatalities reported in June 2020.

According to the NDOT data, 10 of the 26 people who died in June 2021 didn’t use seatbelts. NDOT also reported that “seven using seatbelts and nine had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.”

Nine deaths occurred in rural areas, four amid interstate traffic, 19 deaths happened on other highways, and seven deaths were on local roads, the report states.

Four of the deaths included two motorcyclists and two pedestrians.

NDOT reported 102 fatalities and 96 deadly crashes in all of 2020, down from 111 fatalities in 95 deadly crashes in 2019.

