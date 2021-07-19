Monday July 19 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 84 new cases, fewer vaccination clinics

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County cases update

The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported it had confirmed 84 new positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the local total to 72,756 positive cases.

The rolling seven-day average is 36 cases — twice as high as it was two weeks ago, and the highest daily average reported since May 19.

The local death toll remains at 736.

The health department also reported Friday that local hospitals were 73% full, with 404 beds available; and ICU beds were 65% full with 120 beds available. Of those patients, 29 were hospitalized with COVID-19, nine of them in ICUs, and eight on ventilators. DCHD is also monitoring one other patient for signs of COVID-19.

The DCHD COVID-19 dashboard no longer reports COVID-19 recoveries.

55.6% of all Douglas County Residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 Vaccine.

12,614 residents ages 12-15 years old have received at least one dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine.

DCHD planning fewer vaccine clinics this week

DCHD said Monday that it only has a limited number of COVID-19 vaccination clinics planned for the week:

Tuesday: Get a vaccination from 4-7 p.m. at The Simple Foundation, located at 30th and W streets.

Wednesday: Get a vaccination from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Allergy/Asthma/Immunology Medical Office, located at 2808 S. 80th Ave.

The DCHD clinic at 1111 S. 41st St. will be closed Thursday and Friday due to staff training, so Friday’s walk-in vaccination clinic will be canceled this week.

Nebraska schools get conflicting advice on virus quarantines

(AP) - Nebraska schools are getting conflicting advice from state and federal health officials over whether students should quarantine after contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19.

The state Department of Health and Human Services is telling schools that students who had contact with an infected person would not have to quarantine as long as they don’t have any symptoms of COVID-19. But the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that students who aren’t vaccinated and have close contact with an infected person should still quarantine.

Each school district will be left to decide which advice to follow after consulting with local health officials.

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy, 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC, 710 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx, 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics are limited this week:

Around Omaha

DCHD WALK-IN CLINIC: Friday’s walk-in vaccination clinic is canceled for this week.

DOWNTOWN CLINIC: TotalWellness Health and the Metropolitan Community Church, located at 819 S. 22nd St., are hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Three Rivers health district

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers Fremont location is open for walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County , the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

In Washington County, the clinic at First Lutheran Church in Blair is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

Off-line help

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

TEST NEBRASKA HOTLINE: To get answers about Test Nebraska tests, results, communications, etc., call 402-207-9377.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

