LPD: Stolen gun, cash, ammunition & meth found in backpack

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department found cash, methamphetamine and a stolen gun in a man’s backpack who was wanted on a federal warrant.

On Friday at 5:30 p.m., LPD investigators were near 70th Street and Eldora Lane, just north of O Street, searching for an man identified as 27-year-old John A. Belot, who had an outstanding federal arrest warrant.

LPD said investigators saw Belot approach a home in the area and as they tried making contact him, Belot ran away, tossing a backpack as he ran from officers.

According to police, investigators arrested Belot after a short chase and found a loaded .22 Berretta inside the backpack. Officers said the firearm was loaded with five rounds.

Officers said the firearm was stolen in a burglary in Grant’s Pass, Oregon.

LPD said investigators also found 8.8 grams of methamphetamine in the backpack, as well as a digital scale, smoking pipes with methamphetamine residue and a Glock magazine containing six 9mm rounds.

While searching Belot’s pockets, investigators said they found an additional 1.4 grams of methamphetamine, $510 and several identification cards that didn’t belong to Belot.

Belot was arrested and is facing the following charges:

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Possession of money while violating a controlled substance statute

Possession of a firearm while violating a controlled substance statute

Possession of a stolen firearm

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of drug paraphernalia

