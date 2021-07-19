Advertisement

‘Kansas’ rock violinist, singer Robby Steinhardt, dies at 71

FILE - Manager Budd Carr, from left, drummer Phil Ehart and vocalist and violinist Robert E....
FILE - Manager Budd Carr, from left, drummer Phil Ehart and vocalist and violinist Robert E. “Robby” Steinhardt, of Kansas, with director Charley Randazzo arrive at the 30th Santa Barbara International Film Festival Montecito Award ceremony on Jan. 30, 2015, in Santa Barbara, Calif. Steinhardt, a native of Lawrence, Kan., who was an original member of the band, died Saturday, July 17, 2021, due to complications from pancreatitis. He was 71.(Source: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Robert E. “Robby” Steinhardt, a violinist and vocalist with the progressive rock band Kansas, has died due to complications from pancreatitis. He was 71.

His wife, Cindy Steinhardt, said he died Saturday at a hospital in Tampa, Florida. She announced on Facebook Monday that he had just recorded his first solo album, and had been looking forward to being back on stage and going on tour.

Steinhardt, a native of Lawrence, Kansas, was an original member of the band, teaming up with Topeka West High School graduates Kerry Livgren, Rich Williams, Phil Ehart and Dave Hope and with Steve Walsh, who grew up in St. Joseph, Missouri. Steinhardt performed with Kansas from 1973 to 1982 and 1997 to 2006, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported.

The members of the band KANSAS, past and present, wish to express our deepest sorrow over the death of our bandmate and...

Posted by Kansas on Monday, July 19, 2021

The band sold more than 15 million records and notched up seven top 40 hits, including “Dust in the Wind” and “Carry on Wayward Son.”

The band, which now makes its home in Atlanta, continues to perform with Williams and Ehart as the only original remaining members.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after allegedly crashing into mailboxes in Omaha neighborhood, attempt break-in
Inmate missing from Iowa facility
OPD: Off-duty Douglas County deputy pepper sprayed at Walmart
Omaha zoo reaches one millionth visitor milestone of 2021
Omaha Police say one man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car.
Omaha Police investigating hit and run, one person arrested

Latest News

The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from...
Microsoft Exchange hack caused by China, US and allies say
TMUS: Customers showing thanks for OPPD crews - 6:30 pm
TMUS: Customers showing thanks for OPPD crews - 6:30 pm
'I Can Bike' camp in need of volunteers - 6:30 pm
'I Can Bike' camp in need of volunteers - 6:30 pm
BREAKING: Arrest warrant issued for Elkhorn South band director - 6:30 pm
BREAKING: Arrest warrant issued for Elkhorn South band director - 6:30 pm
Council Bluffs trash collection delays - 6:30 pm
Council Bluffs trash collection delays - 6:30 pm