Advertisement

Fla. man tries to throw live gator onto roof to ‘teach it a lesson’

The man from Homestead, Florida was in jail Friday on charges of possession and injury of an...
The man from Homestead, Florida was in jail Friday on charges of possession and injury of an alligator, burglary, theft and criminal mischief.(Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety / Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man told police officers he was “teaching it a lesson” when he tried to throw a live alligator he had stolen from a miniature golf course onto the roof of a beachside cocktail lounge, authorities said.

The 32-year-old man was arrested early Thursday when Daytona Beach Shores police officers spotted him attempting to throw the gator onto the roof of a cocktail lounge located just off Highway A1A, according to a police report.

Our officers observed William "Bubba" Hodge carrying an alligator down A1A last night. Hodge was arrested after he was...

Posted by Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety on Thursday, July 15, 2021

The officers then saw the man take the alligator by its tail, hit it against the awning of the building, throw it to the ground and stomp on it twice, the report said.

The man from Fort Myers, Florida was taken into custody and charged with possession and injury of an alligator, unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling, theft and criminal mischief.

The man told officers that he had stolen the gator from an enclosure at a nearby miniature golf course.

An online court docket showed no attorney for the man, who remained in jail Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after allegedly crashing into mailboxes in Omaha neighborhood, attempt break-in
Inmate missing from Iowa facility
OPD: Off-duty Douglas County deputy pepper sprayed at Walmart
Omaha zoo reaches one millionth visitor milestone of 2021
Omaha Police say one man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car.
Omaha Police investigating hit and run, one person arrested

Latest News

The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from...
Microsoft Exchange hack caused by China, US and allies say
TMUS: Customers showing thanks for OPPD crews - 6:30 pm
TMUS: Customers showing thanks for OPPD crews - 6:30 pm
'I Can Bike' camp in need of volunteers - 6:30 pm
'I Can Bike' camp in need of volunteers - 6:30 pm
BREAKING: Arrest warrant issued for Elkhorn South band director - 6:30 pm
BREAKING: Arrest warrant issued for Elkhorn South band director - 6:30 pm
Council Bluffs trash collection delays - 6:30 pm
Council Bluffs trash collection delays - 6:30 pm