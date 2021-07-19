Advertisement

Five injured in Omaha disturbance involving multiple people

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Five people were injured in a fight involving multiple people Sunday night.

Omaha Police said it appeared to involve a back-and-forth fight involving those involved. Officers were dispatched to the fight at 30th and Burt streets about 9:09 p.m.

The five victims were taken to one of several hospitals. None had life-threatening injuries. Police cited three suspects and arrested a fourth.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after allegedly crashing into mailboxes in Omaha neighborhood, attempt break-in
Inmate missing from Iowa facility
OPD: Off-duty Douglas County deputy pepper sprayed at Walmart
Omaha zoo reaches one millionth visitor milestone of 2021
Omaha Police say one man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car.
Omaha Police investigating hit and run, one person arrested

Latest News

TMUS: Customers showing thanks for OPPD crews - 6:30 pm
TMUS: Customers showing thanks for OPPD crews - 6:30 pm
'I Can Bike' camp in need of volunteers - 6:30 pm
'I Can Bike' camp in need of volunteers - 6:30 pm
BREAKING: Arrest warrant issued for Elkhorn South band director - 6:30 pm
BREAKING: Arrest warrant issued for Elkhorn South band director - 6:30 pm
Council Bluffs trash collection delays - 6:30 pm
Council Bluffs trash collection delays - 6:30 pm
City crews start picking up larger debris - 6:30 pm
City crews start picking up larger debris - 6:30 pm