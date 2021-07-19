Five injured in Omaha disturbance involving multiple people

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Five people were injured in a fight involving multiple people Sunday night.

Omaha Police said it appeared to involve a back-and-forth fight involving those involved. Officers were dispatched to the fight at 30th and Burt streets about 9:09 p.m.

The five victims were taken to one of several hospitals. None had life-threatening injuries. Police cited three suspects and arrested a fourth.

