Five injured in Omaha disturbance involving multiple people
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Five people were injured in a fight involving multiple people Sunday night.
Omaha Police said it appeared to involve a back-and-forth fight involving those involved. Officers were dispatched to the fight at 30th and Burt streets about 9:09 p.m.
The five victims were taken to one of several hospitals. None had life-threatening injuries. Police cited three suspects and arrested a fourth.
