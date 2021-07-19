David’s Evening Forecast - High heat builds by the end of the workweek

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday began on a very refreshing note, with morning lows in the upper-50s and lower-60s. Due to calm winds and clear skies overnight, areas of patchy fog formed by the morning. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies allowed temperatures to heat up quickly, with highs in the low to mid-80s for most. Some spots in the Metro snuck into the upper-80s.

Enjoy this evening’s weather if you can! Much hotter weather is on the way by the end of the workweek.

Hour by hour forecast - Monday evening (WOWT)

Partly cloudy skies take us through Monday evening and into the overnight hours, with lows dropping into the mid-60s.

Partly sunny skies return for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will heat into the upper-80s both days, with an increase in wildfire smoke causing the sky to appear hazy at times. Impacts to air quality are likely. Lows will drop into the mid to upper-60s Tuesday night, and down near 70° Wednesday night.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Mostly sunny skies will drive highs in the low to mid-90s Thursday afternoon; temperatures in the 90s then stick around through the rest of the extended forecast. Mid to upper-90s are likely for this weekend and into early next week. Lows will only cool into the low to mid-70s overnight.

The extended outlook is looking extremely dry as well, with currently no chances for rain included within the 10-day forecast. Sprinklers will be working on overdrive!

Very dry stretch of weather ahead (WOWT)

